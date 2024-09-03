Connect with us

Govt moves to halt civil servants strike by implementing CBA

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 3 – Civil Servants have called off their strike following the announcement by Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi to effect phase two of their negotiated pay rise by the end of this month.

The Public Service Cabinet Secretary disclosed that the National Treasury will release Sh1.5 billion to the State Department for Public Service to settle the second tranche of a Collective Bargaining Agreement already agreed on with the Union of Kenya Civil Servants (UKCS).

Muturi who was flanked by UKCS Secretary General Tom Odege announced that there had been no dispute, just a delay, since the pay rise had already been authorized with concurrence by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

 “We got Concurrence from the Salaries and Remuneration Commission to sign a Collective Bargaining Agreement with the Union of Kenya Civil Servants for the period 2021-2023 and within agreed parametres for the Financial Years 2023-2025 and 2024-2025,”he said.

The Kenyan Civil Service Union has issued a nationwide strike notice over the government’s failure to honor its Collective Bargain Agreement (CBA).

The second phase of the CBA was to be implemented in July but has not been done so. The Civil servants have, as a result, threatened to down tools at the end of September if their grievances are not met.

The Public Service Cabinet Secretary revealed that the second phase of implementation that was to commence in July, this year, had been released to hit the accounts of civil servants.

Muturi emphasized that moving forward the government would focus on address sticky issue in the public service sector to avert strikes.

 “The State Department for Public Service will use the approved budget for FY 2024/2025 to ensure that our civil servants are well-compensated and motivated to serve Kenyans with excellence,”he said.

“We are also engaging in constructive dialogue with the Union of Kenya Civil Servants to avert any disruptions and ensure that we move forward together in a spirit of mutual respect and understanding,” Muturi added.

In the second phase of the CBA, civil servants are supposed to have a salary increase which was to take effect from July 1, 2024.The CBA also want the employer to confirm casuals as per the agreement signed.

