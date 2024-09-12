Govt deploying regulatory regime to stop use of AI-driven disinformation tools

Connect with us

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – President William Ruto says the government is deploying a regulatory regime to arrest the use of AI-driven disinformation tools that threaten democracy.

Speaking at the launch of the Fifth National Action Plan on Open Government Partnership in Nairobi, Ruto outlined the measures the government is taking to ensure that the misuse of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) is curtailed.

technology serves the public interest without undermining the nation's democratic foundations.

“We are also implementing a regulatory regime that forestalls the abuse of new technologies, including artificial intelligence, which leads to disinformation that threatens our democracy,” he said.

“We are working with partners to make the government more open and citizens more informed in our effort to strengthen public participation, improve governance, and boost service delivery.”

The announcement comes at a time when AI-driven disinformation campaigns have become a growing concern globally, with fears that they could be used to manipulate public opinion, erode trust in democratic institutions, and disrupt elections.

According to Ruto, the Fifth National Action Plan under the Open Government Partnership is expected to further Kenya’s goals of promoting transparency, public participation, and accountability in governance.

As part of this initiative, the government will also collaborate with international partners to ensure that new technologies are used responsibly and ethically, aligning with global standards for digital governance.

