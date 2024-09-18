Connect with us

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki.

Governor Njuki calls for innovative ways in Social Health Insurance registration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – Council of Governors Health Committee chairperson Muthomi Njuki has called for innovative ways in Social Health Insurance registration.

This followed a revelation that only 1.2 million people have been listed so far ahead of the October 1 deadline.

Consequently, the ministry and the council of governors are seeking new ways of enticing Kenyans to register with goodies being proposed as an enticement for those especially in the rural areas to register.

Council of Governors Health Committee chairperson and Tharaka Nithi governor Muthomi Njuki says the use of Community Health Promoters is not enough is registering over 44 million Kenyans still not in the SHA bracket, asking the government to now come up with innovative ideas that will drive a call to action.

But even as the ministry says it is ready to roll out SHA, the danger of an impending court case challenging implementation hangs on their neck as a colossus with a ruling expected this Friday 20th September.

According to medical services PS Harry Kimutai, the outcome of the case may alter implementation, but they’d be banking on a window that allowed government to go back to parliament in the event the Friday outcome does not go their way.

Public Health and professional standards PS Mary Muthoni says the successful overseeing of community health promoters, a component of SHA, through their involvement of pushing a more preventive than curative approach, would also play a role in registering Kenyans on SHA

County governments have also called on the National Government to critically rethink health financing, cautioning that delays in disbursement of funds as seen under NHIF would cripple SHA, an otherwise well thought out plan.

Dr. Daniel Mwai, the president’s advisor on health financing says the implementation of SHA would greatly reduce dependence on WHATSAPP financing which has led to Kenyans being in different whatsapp groups at a time.

On his part, Director General Patrick Amoth says under SHA, there would be a plan to cater for those seeking treatment abroad as they would negotiate for better rates.

Cabinet Secretary Deborah Mulongo Barasa wants Kenyans to focus their energies into registering for SHA arguing it would be the way out of health problems that have led to numerous harambees.

