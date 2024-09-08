Mombasa Governor Orders Fire Safety Inspections in All Schools Following Tragic Nyeri Fire

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOMBASA, Kenya, Sept 8 — Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir has ordered a thorough fire and safety inspection of all educational institutions in the county, set to commence on Monday.

This directive follows the devastating fire at Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri, which claimed the lives of 21 students, prompting nationwide scrutiny of fire safety protocols in schools.

“The inspection aims to identify fire safety gaps in learning institutions. We will also provide basic fire safety training for school operators,” Governor Nassir announced during the Seventh Day Adventist camp at Tononoka Grounds in Mvita Sub-County.

He called on all schools to adhere to the county’s fire safety regulations, stressing that inspections would encompass both private and public institutions, including Early Childhood Development centres, primary and secondary schools, and universities.

The inspection exercise will also provide school staff with essential fire safety training to enhance emergency response capabilities.

The call for action came after another fire broke out at Isiolo Girls Secondary School on Saturday night, just a day after the Nyeri tragedy. In Isiolo, local authorities, including the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and fire engines from Isiolo Airport, responded promptly, containing the fire and preventing further disaster. No injuries were reported among students or staff.

National Police Spokesperson Dr. Resila Onyango confirmed the incident, stating that the fire had been extinguished without casualties. “Fortunately, no injuries have been reported among students, teachers, or staff,” Onyango told Capital FM News.

The recent string of school fires has heightened concerns about safety measures in educational institutions across Kenya. At Hillside Endarasha Academy, authorities indicated that the final death toll could change pending DNA identification, as some bodies were severely burned.

Government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura acknowledged the challenges in providing accurate details, explaining that DNA matching is underway to confirm the number of victims. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and government pathologists are leading the identification process.

This alarming trend has underscored the urgent need for enhanced safety measures and better emergency preparedness in Kenya’s schools.

