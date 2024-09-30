Connect with us

Githurai police officer arrested in connection with reveler’s fatal shooting

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – Detectives have detained a Githurai based police officer over the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man at an entertainment joint at Kiambu’s Githurai area.

Police say the victim, John Mutembei, 24yrs succumbed to gunshot wounds while undergoing treatment at the Kenyatta University Hospital after he was allegedly shot at Goteana bar within Githurai’s Kimbo area.

The suspect is expected to face the charge of murder contrary to section 203 as read with 204 of Penal Code.

“He is placed in cell to appear before court Monday,” read a police report obtained by Capital News.

The victim’s body is preserved at the facility awaiting autopsy.

Detectives have launched probe into the incident.

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

