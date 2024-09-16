Giant pandas ‘celebrate’ Mid-Autumn Festival in Sichuan

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SICHUAN, China Sep 16 – The China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Ya’an, Sichuan Province, held a party for the giant pandas to promote environmental enrichment.

Centered on the theme of Mid-Autumn Festival, the event was livestreamed along with on-site scientific demonstrations highlighting the role of environmental enrichment in maintaining the physical and mental health of captive giant pandas.

The keepers set up tables and chairs to present the adorable giant pandas with a feast of mooncakes made of steamed corn bread, fruit platters and bamboo shoot cakes, which was simultaneously livestreamed. The food was carefully prepared by experts and keepers after considering factors such as the giant pandas’ age, personality, health, and dietary preferences, and included blessings and messages of love from the keepers.

