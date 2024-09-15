Connect with us

Germany Refutes Claims of 250,000 Job Opportunities for Kenyans Under New Labour Deal

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 15 – Germany’s Federal Ministry of Interior and Community has dismissed reports claiming that the country signed a labor agreement with Kenya to accommodate 250,000 Kenyan workers.

President William Ruto, who has been on an official visit to Germany since Thursday, signed a labour, talent, and mobility agreement at a ceremony at the Chancellery in Berlin, witnessed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

While the details of the agreement remain scarce, no specific number of workers was mentioned.

Certain media outlets had reported that the deal would provide job opportunities for 250,000 Kenyans.

“This information is clearly false. The agreement between Germany and Kenya does not include any numbers or quotas of skilled workers who will have the opportunity to work in our country,”Germany’s Ministry of Interior and Homeland debunked this on platform X.

” All applicants must fulfill the strict requirements of the German Skilled Immigration Act.”

The Kenyan government has not formally responded on the latest development or offered clarification.

The agreement emphasizes cooperation between Kenya and Germany in promoting the fair mobility of skilled workers, students, and apprentices, including opportunities for temporary migration for vocational education, training, and employment, as well as seasonal work.

The two governments committed to ethical recruitment practices, providing labor market information, and cooperating on consular services for skilled workers.

They also agreed to tackle irregular migration, human trafficking, forced labor, and exploitation while ensuring the protection of victims.

Furthermore, the deal will create a Joint Implementation Committee, composed of representatives from both countries, to oversee its execution.

The committee will include officials from the ministries of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Labor, Immigration, and Education, among others.

President Ruto welcomed the agreement, emphasizing the job opportunities it will create for Kenyans and the strengthened ties between the two nations.

“The signing of the Comprehensive Labour Mobility Agreement will go a long way in providing job opportunities to Kenyans and also strengthen our relations with Germany,” he said, urging Germany to tap into Kenya’s highly skilled labour force.

