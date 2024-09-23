Connect with us

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Kenya

Gachagua’s woes deepen as Senator Mungatana files Censure motion

Although the censure motion lacks the legal authority to remove Gachagua from office, its passage could tarnish his reputation and weaken his political influence.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 23 – Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana has filed a censure motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, a move that could deepen the country’s second-in-command troubles and further isolate him within the government.

Mungatana, a member of the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), cites Gachagua’s “marginalization of minority groups and inciteful remarks” as key reasons for the motion forwarded to Senate Speaker Amason Kingi.

“Gachagua is in contravention of the provisions of the Constitution which are against the national values and principles of governance and demeans the high office of the Deputy President of the Republic,” Mungatana said.

Gachagua’s push for unity in the Mt. Kenya region has contributed to his mounting troubles, with some leaders from the area distancing themselves from him and rallying behind Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki as their preferred leader.

In what appears to be a continued attack on Gachagua, Senator Mungatana insists that he must be stopped.

“I am concerned that the public utterances made by Gachagua have marginalized sections of Kenyans; created and continue to heighten tension among different ethnic communities in Kenya,” he said.

Once tabled in Parliament, the motion is expected to ignite debates among MPs who have quietly supported his impeachment.

It could also escalate political tensions nationwide, especially since Gachagua has vowed not to back down.

Linking his troubles to President William Ruto’s silence on his treatment by junior government officials, Gachagua has taken his grievances to the public, seeking support from the electorate.

If the motion passes through Parliament, it could strengthen calls for Gachagua’s impeachment, putting his political career at serious risk, particularly given Ruto’s strong control over both Houses.

