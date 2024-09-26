Gachagua’s five allies face prosecution over Gen Z protests

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s troubles escalated on Thursday as five of his allies are poised to face charges linked to the youth-led Generation Z protest in June 2024.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has recommended that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) pursue charges against the five leaders after conducting thorough investigations.

If DPP Renson Ingonga decides to proceed, the implicated figures include Members of Parliament Benjamin Gathiru (Embakasi Central), James Gakuya (Embakasi North), George Theuri (Embakasi West), former Nyeri Town MP Wambugu Ngunjiri, and Gachagua’s Private Secretary, Pius Munene.

The charges they face include soliciting or inciting others to commit an offense under Section 391 of the Penal Code, conspiracy to commit a felony under Section 393, and money laundering under Sections 3, 4, and 7 of the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act.

