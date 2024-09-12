Gachagua urges Sakaja to rethink Wakulima market relocation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 12 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called on Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja to reconsider plans to relocate Wakulima market traders to Kangundo market.

Gachagua, who has previously clashed with Sakaja, urged the Governor to meet with the traders’ leadership to explore alternatives.

“Our Constitution provides for public participation before any major decisions that have a serious impact on the welfare of our citizens, are taken,” he said.

He reminded Sakaja of their shared commitment during the campaigns to avoid disrupting the lives of Kenyans.

“These traders gave your their trust and vote, and it is only fair you give them an ear,” he said.

Acknowledging that many traders have sought his intervention, Gachagua apologized if his plea seemed intrusive, emphasizing the need for dialogue.

“Kindly, forgive me if I appear intrusive, but they are coming to me as I was your guarantor in matters of trust, Please my brother,” he said.

The traders clashed with police on Thursday morning as they resisted the Nairobi County Government’s plan to relocate them to Kangundo Road.

The traders, served with eviction notices on Tuesday, opposed the move, which is part of City Hall’s larger efforts to decongest the Central Business District.

According to a notice signed by acting County Secretary Godfrey Akumali, traders dealing in potatoes, pineapples, oranges, and onions were instructed to move to the new market.

Akumali had earlier explained that the market has exceeded its capacity, prompting City Hall to relocate traders to the Kangundo Market which can accommodate over 5,000 traders.

He noted that the increase in trucks and lorries at Wakulima Market has blocked key routes and intersections, causing traffic jams around the CBD.

Akumali added that overcrowding, with over 1,200 traders, has obstructed sidewalks and disrupted other vendors.

The relocation aims to ease traffic flow and create more parking space in the city center.

