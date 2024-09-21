Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

May 21, 2023 | President Ruto arrives in Isiolo for a Sunday service where he was received by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua/ODPP

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua omitted facts on closure of Ruto WhatsApp Diary: Insider

Gachagua went public about his purported exupulsion from the group on Friday, hours after he launched an aggresive camapign against President Ruto over his tolerance of attacks agaisnt him.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua may have omitted facts on circumstances leading to his alleged removal from a WhatsApp group sharing President William Ruto’s diary.

Gachagua went public about his purported exupulsion from the group on Friday, hours after he launched an aggresive camapign against President Ruto over his tolerance of attacks agaisnt him.

In a rejoinder however, Dennis Itimbi, the President Ruto’s Head of Special Projects and Creative Economy, said Gachagua’s removal was preceded by the removal of several other members including the President following concerns over security risks posed by the sharing of the Head of State’s itenerary on an open forum.

“Yes, the Diary group was deleted. What DP Rigathi Gachagua fails to mention is that the President was removed even before him, and the group was permanent[ly] DELETED due to the highly classified documents being shared in WhatsApp groups,” he explained.

My impeachment would not sail through without Ruto’s support: Gachagua

He further noted that a security decision disallowed the formation of any online platforms on the Presidential Diary.

Gachagua had earlier expressed concern that his removal from the group, which surprisingly included 1,554 members according to a screenshot availed, was an attempt to undermine his role as the Principal Assistant to the President.

The DP said his team was unable to access the President’s diary to align his engagements accordingly.

He described the removal as “an act of mischief” aimed at portraying him as neglecting his duties.

The Deputy President specifically accused President Ruto’s Private Secretary, Reuben Maiyo, of kicking him out together with his team, including his Chief of Staff.

‘Mischief’

“About a week ago, we [were] removed from that diary so we were not able to follow what was going on and so we cannot align. When I am aware where the President is, I am always there. When I am not aware, there is nothing I can do about it,” Gachagua told Citizen TV Friday night.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Despite the situation, Gachagua reiterated his respect for the President and his office, rejecting any notion that he would deliberately skip State functions.

“I am a very obedient public officer. I was a man in uniform, and I have tremendous respect for the President and his office,” he said noting, “Iwould be the last person not to attend events or to go late.”

The Deputy President revealed that prior to the change, he had access to the Presidential diary, allowing him to align his activities with the President’s agenda.

“It has even made my work really complicated because I am just there, not knowing what the President has,” Gachagua lamented.

Gachagua, who did not see off President Ruto when he jetted off to the United States on Friday night, said he had no information on when the Head of State would depart.

“I hear that absconding of duty was one of the grounds they wanted to look for in my impeachment,” he said.

The Deputy President stopped short of blaming President Ruto directly for the situation, suggesting instead that handlers within the Presidency might be responsible for creating friction.

“I don’t think the President, in my view, would be petty to ask anybody to remove me from the diary. I think it’s just some handlers within the Presidency who want to create mischief.”

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto expected in New York at 2pm ahead of UNGA week

State House Press Office said President Ruto will advocate for comprehensive and accelerated reforms of multilateral institutions including the United Nations to ensure they...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

My impeachment would not sail through without Ruto’s support: Gachagua

In an apparent challenge to Ruto, whom he asked to "call his house to order", Gachagua appeared to suggest that his woes had the...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Ichung’wah warns of ‘civilian coup’ resurgence in latest war with Gachagua

The political flare-ups are driven by supremacy battles in the populous Mt. Kenya region.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja accuses Gachagua of fueling political disunity, dismisses remarks on Marikiti traders relocation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – Narobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has accused Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of fueling political disunity as he dismissed his remarks...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Narok’s Ntutu Highest-Rated First-Time Governor in latest Politrack survey

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – Narok County’s Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu has emerged as the highest-rated first-term governor with a 78.6% approval rating, according...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Gachagua tours Nairobi downtown, engages traders

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Friday made an extensive tour of Nairobi City’s downtown where he engaged small-scale traders and...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I heard the 3 abductees were released here in court-Masengeli

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20- The Administration Police Deputy Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli has said that he learnt the release of the alleged three abducted...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Pastoralists key to success of Kenya’s climate action: Duale

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Sep 20 – Government is acutely aware of the special place held by pastoralist communities that occupy the highly vulnerable ASALs in...

21 hours ago