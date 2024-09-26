Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua joins mourners in memorial of 21 Hillside Academy fire tragedy victims

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Sep 26 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was among thousands of mourners at a sad memorial service of 21 pupils, who died in the Hillside Endarasha Academy fire tragedy three weeks ago.

During the service, a sombre mood engulfed Mweiga Stadium, Nyeri, where Mr Gachagua delivered a message of comfort and condolence from President William Ruto to the families and relatives of the children.

President Ruto, in his message, said the Government will continue supporting the affected families and called for strict compliance with the boarding schools’ regulations.

“We are pained by the loss of young lives in Hillside Academy fire tragedy. They were hardworking with a promising future. As investigations continue we commit to support the families affected by the horrific accident,” said President Ruto in his tributes. 

He went on; “We also call upon for strict compliance with regulations to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and the Hillside Endarasha Academy fraternity”.

For his part, Mr Gachagua asked the Ministry of Education officials to do whatever they can on matters school safety standards.

He also asked Kenyans to pray for the Country, the Government and the families that lost their children in the fire incident.

“May our Lord give the families and relatives comfort. It is difficult, we can’t pretend that it is easy for them. If possible it is much better for parents to be buried by children than parents burry children. We lost innocent souls. Let us continue praying and standing with the bereaved families. Let us show them love and support,” Mr Gachagua told the mourners who were overwhelmed with grief.

On politics, the Deputy President called on political leaders to treat people of Mt Kenya region with kindness. 

“The Mountain people are kind, loving and supportive. They return love and kindness with the same love and kindness. They are very forgiving but they do not forget. I have appealed with everyone to treat people of Mt Kenya with kindness because it is the right thing to do,” said Mr Gachagua.

At the memorial service, the DP was joined by Cabinet Secretary for Education Migosi Ogamba, Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang and political leaders led by Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, Deputy Governor David Kinaniri, Senator Wahome Wamatinga, Woman Representative Rahab Mukami and the area Kieni MP Njoroge Wainaina.

CS Ogamba said the Ministry will carry on with the ongoing audit of schools to ensure compliance with requirements of the Safety Standard Manual for schools. 

“The loss of the young lives will not be in vain. This is turning point. Schools must be safe haven for children. Parents should not live with anxiety about safety of their children in school. We are keen to establish the cause of the tragedy and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations is leading the process,” he said.

