Gachagua hits campaign trail to forge 2027 alliance against Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hinted at charting a new political journey ahead of 2027 away from President William Ruto following his alleged persecution in government.

Speaking in Limuru, Kiambu county, on Saturday, Gachagua disclosed that he is already courting new political friends in an apparent exit strategy should his political opponents make true their threats to execute his impeachment.

He made the revelations a day after he admitted that President Ruto had the ability to marshal sufficient votes in the National Assembly to seal his impeachment.

“We respect president Ruto and will continue to do so. But as we do that, we continue to look for new friends because we don’t want Mount Kenya people to be on their own,” he said.

Gachagua headed to Limuru after lauching a fierce camapign against President Ruto during a media interview on Friday night as his boss, leader of the ruling UDA-led alliance. My impeachment would not sail through without Ruto’s support: Gachagua

During the interview, he lamented over persecution in the broad-based government President Ruto constituted which includes five allies of opposition leader Raila Odinga.

He alleged an elaborate plan to impeach him.

“Everyone knows about it. There was a meeting in Nyahururu and another at a Cabinet Secretary’s house in Kitisuru, Nairobi, where this plot was hatched. It’s not a secret,” Gachagua stated during an exclusive interview on Citizen TV.

“Let them go ahead. If they table a motion to remove me, so be it.”

Gachagua claimed those out to impeach him had offered lawmakers bribes.

Deputy President challenged his boss to denounce meetings convened to plot his ouster stating that an impeachment plot could only go ahead with his nod.

