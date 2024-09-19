Connect with us

President William Ruto and his deputy are locked in a quiet struggle that threatens to damage their relationship.

Kenya

Gachagua ditches another State event as rift with Ruto deepens

There has been growing speculation about a possible impeachment of Gachagua, who is increasingly becoming isolated in the very government he helped to power.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 19 – The rift between President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua seems to be deepening as the latter continues to skip state events.

The latest incident was Gachagua’s absence at the investiture of the new Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, at State House, Nairobi on Thursday.

High-profile attendees at the event included Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, and other leading security officials.

However, Gachagua, as is becoming customary, was notably absent.

Ironically, Gachagua was in Lamu County, where he reassured residents of the government’s dedication to enhancing security in the region.

Last weekend on September 15, 2024, Gachagua missed a chance to welcome President Ruto during a church event in Nyeri, which led to a veiled rebuke from Ruto for allegedly kickstarting early 2027 campaign efforts.

While it’s clear that President Ruto and his Deputy Gachagua’s relationship has deteriorated significantly two years into their administration, no formal divorce proceedings have been initiated.

There has been growing speculation about a possible impeachment of Gachagua, who is increasingly becoming isolated in the very government he helped to power.

Rumors are rife that some Members of Parliament are scheming to impeach Gachagua, a move that would be unprecedented given President Ruto’s earlier pledge to prevent any mistreatment of his deputy during the campaigns.

It’s unclear whether President Ruto has endorsed this plot, but observers agree that the situation is far from stable.

The self-styled “truthful man” has already been rejected by some Mt. Kenya leaders, who have distanced themselves from him as the region’s kingpin.

Instead, they have thrown their support behind Interior CS Kithure Kindiki as their link to the Executive and, by extension, President Ruto.

Despite the tensions, Gachagua remains defiant and has hinted at revealing details about the political maneuvering in the country, suggesting that all is not well with his relationship with the President.

“I am not foolish. In the fullness of time, one day I will speak up and let the whole world know the truth,” Gachagua said during a past event at his home backyard.

DAVIS AYEGA

Davis Ayega is a versatile journalist, proficient in creative writing, interviewing, and presenting. With a keen eye for detail, he demonstrates a deep understanding of effective communication across diverse audiences.

