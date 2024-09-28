Gachagua clings to ‘5-year contract’ in intesified tours ahead of impeachment

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MERU, Kenya, Sep 28 — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Saturday toured Kirinyaga, Embu and Meru counties where he engaged small-scale traders, farmers and the public on improving the environment for better returns in the hustles.

During the engagements, the Deputy President asked his detractors to allow him to perform his duties and stop intimidating him.

The DP is in the region for a two-day working trip engaging the public on agriculture reforms in coffee and tea as well as Miraa and Muguka trade.

In his remarks, Gachagua, who was in company of various political leaders led by Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina, Manyatta MP Gitonga Mukunji and Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu, said that he will not give in to intimidation aimed at forcing him to resign. Impeachment motion against Gachagua sails past threshold for tabling

To Members of the National Assembly and Senators that he said are unjustifiably criticizing him, Gachagua asked them to work towards initiating pieces of legislation that will improve public welfare.

Asking political leaders to get their priorities right, the Deputy President also asked the legislatures to keep off issues concerning the Executive.

“We are asking our detractors to allow us to work for Kenyans. Leave me alone. Let us work for Kenyans and stop the high temperature politics. We were given a five-year contract by Kenyans. There are many stalled projects that need attention and completion,” said Mr Gachagua.

He added that “this is not time for politicking, but working for Kenyans”.

“MPs should do their work on legislation and stop interfering with the Executive. They should concentrate on passing of laws that will benefit people not politics,” he stated.

SMEs

During the visit, Gachagua engaged with thousands of Small and Micro Enterprises (SMEs) traders in Wang’uru town, Embu Market, Runyenjes Town, Chuka Town and Meru Town on Government policies and programmes touching on their trade.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

At Embu Town, the Deputy President also joined the Kenya Red Cross Society at Moi Stadium for a special fundraising event to help rebuild the Jomo Kenyatta Center for Children with Physical Disabilities destroyed by fire in June.

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, Kenya Red Cross Secretary-General Dr. Ahmed Idris, Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina, Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu, Juja MP George Koimburi, MCAs among leaders were also present.

Gachagua also addressed residents of Difathas township, who had blocked the Embu-Mwea highway protesting over a road accident that killed a five-year-old child, Elius Linus Mugendi, recently.

He comforted the family over the loss and promised to follow up on the issue.

“I have spoken to the police boss and agreed that action will be taken against the officers that caused the accident. I will follow up on the issue and ensure the family gets justice,” he said. The protestors accepted his plea, opened the road and call off the demonstration.

Agriculture reforms

On agriculture reforms, the Deputy President said the changes are also focusing on miraa and muguka farming. Muguka is a legal crop under the Crops Act 2013 and the Miraa Regulations 2023, he said.

“Muguka is a cash crop and I will continue advocating for their issues that will improve the welfare of Muguka farmers and traders. We will continue doing the work that the people gave us in 2022,” said Mr Gachagua.

Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu, MPs Njeri Maina (Kirinyaga), George Koimburi (Juja), Gitonga Mukunji (Manyatta) and tens of MCAs accompanied the Deputy President in the working tour.

“As MPs, our duty is to make laws. We, the Mt Kenya region people are behind the Deputy President; we won’t allow coercion or intimidation,” said Mr Njeri Maina.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The leaders said they will not allow attempts to divide the Mt Kenya region into political camps.

On Sunday the Deputy President is expected in Meru County, where he will attend Church service at Kinoru Methodist Church in Imenti North.

About The Author