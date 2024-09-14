Gachagua Allies Fire Back at Mt. Kenya MPs, Accuse Them of Dividing the Region

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NYERI, Kenya Sep 14 – A day after 48 MPs from the Mt. Kenya region declared they had distanced themselves from Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, calling him unfit to speak on behalf of the region, Gachagua’s allies have hit back, branding the MPs as “community sellouts.”

Gachagua, speaking Friday during a rally in Nyeri town after officially opening the Central Region ASK Show, dismissed the MPs’ comments as irrelevant, stating that the people of Mt. Kenya are more concerned with development than political infighting. “The time for politics is over; what the people want is progress,” he said.

Embakasi North MP Benjamin Gathiru criticized the 48 MPs, accusing them of pocketing bribes and making decisions without consulting their constituents. “They never consulted the people. The truth is, ‘Wanjiku’ [the common citizen] stands with Gachagua and President William Ruto,” Gathiru asserted.

He went on to claim that the MPs’ efforts to oust Gachagua stem from his attempts to unite the Mt. Kenya region and push for reforms in the coffee and tea sectors. “These MPs are the same ones who sabotaged the budget for these reforms under Gachagua’s office. They should be voted out,” Gathiru added.

Embakasi North MP James Gakuya warned against allowing forces that seek to divide Mt. Kenya for personal interests, referencing past political divisions between the late Matiba and Kibaki. “These people are enemies of the community. We must reject any division between Mt. Kenya East and West,” Gakuya said.

Former Laikipia Woman Representative Cate Waruguru labeled the MPs as “turncoats” and urged voters to send them home in 2027. Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga echoed these sentiments, calling on Mt. Kenya leaders to stand firm against those attempting to undermine Gachagua.

Despite the heated responses from his allies, Gachagua maintained his focus on development, urging residents to hold their leaders accountable. “Come 2027, take stock of who is delivering and who is not,” he concluded.

