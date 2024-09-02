Fugitive Kenyan murder suspect Kevin Kang’ethe extradited to the US

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – Fugitive Kenyan murder suspect Kevin Kang’ethe has been extradited to the United States to face charges related to the killing of his girlfriend in October 2023.

The Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) confirmed on Monday that Kang’ethe was flown out of Kenya on Sunday following the successful extradition order secured by Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga.

Kang’ethe is scheduled to appear before Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on September 3, 2024, to face murder charges.

The extradition was approved by Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina after Kang’ethe was presented before him.

DPP Ingonga affirmed his office’s commitment to assisting U.S. authorities in the case.

“I wish to reiterate my commitment and support whenever needed to the United States of America and in particular the prosecution team as they proceed with the next phase of the case,” Ingonga said.

He also expressed condolences to the family of Kang’ethe’s victim.

This extradition follows assurances made by Ingonga during FBI Director Christopher Wray’s visit to Nairobi in June, where he emphasized his office’s dedication to ensuring swift justice.

Ingonga has reiterated his office’s commitment to upholding the rule of law, public interest, and preventing legal abuses.

Kang’ethe had fled to Kenya in 2023 to evade U.S. authorities after allegedly murdering Margaret Mbitu.

He was on the run until his capture by Kenyan authorities.

In February, Kang’ethe escaped custody under unclear circumstances but was later recaptured.

Nairobi Police Chief Adamson Bungei reported on February 14 that Kang’ethe was re-arrested in Ngong following a major manhunt, including collaboration from various police units.

“We have re-arrested the suspect, who is now in custody,” Bungei confirmed.

“He was apprehended in Embulbul town at a relative’s home after days of intensive search. We are grateful to all who assisted in his capture, and he will now be returned to court.”

