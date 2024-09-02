Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA.
Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA.
Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Fugitive Kenyan murder suspect Kevin Kang’ethe extradited to the US

Kang’ethe is scheduled to appear before Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on September 3, 2024, to face murder charges.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – Fugitive Kenyan murder suspect Kevin Kang’ethe has been extradited to the United States to face charges related to the killing of his girlfriend in October 2023.

The Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) confirmed on Monday that Kang’ethe was flown out of Kenya on Sunday following the successful extradition order secured by Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga.

Kang’ethe is scheduled to appear before Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on September 3, 2024, to face murder charges.

The extradition was approved by Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina after Kang’ethe was presented before him.

DPP Ingonga affirmed his office’s commitment to assisting U.S. authorities in the case.

“I wish to reiterate my commitment and support whenever needed to the United States of America and in particular the prosecution team as they proceed with the next phase of the case,” Ingonga said.

He also expressed condolences to the family of Kang’ethe’s victim.

This extradition follows assurances made by Ingonga during FBI Director Christopher Wray’s visit to Nairobi in June, where he emphasized his office’s dedication to ensuring swift justice.

 Ingonga has reiterated his office’s commitment to upholding the rule of law, public interest, and preventing legal abuses.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kang’ethe had fled to Kenya in 2023 to evade U.S. authorities after allegedly murdering Margaret Mbitu.

He was on the run until his capture by Kenyan authorities.

In February, Kang’ethe escaped custody under unclear circumstances but was later recaptured.

 Nairobi Police Chief Adamson Bungei reported on February 14 that Kang’ethe was re-arrested in Ngong following a major manhunt, including collaboration from various police units.

“We have re-arrested the suspect, who is now in custody,” Bungei confirmed.

“He was apprehended in Embulbul town at a relative’s home after days of intensive search. We are grateful to all who assisted in his capture, and he will now be returned to court.”

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

KAA staff protest govt plan to lease JKIA to Indian firm

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2- – The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) staff on Monday staged protests over government’s plan to lease out the Jomo Kenyatta...

1 min ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UoN students hold demo over new funding model

Nairobi, Kenya, Sep 2 – University of Nairobi students on Monday held demonstrations against the new University Funding Model. The students who want to...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Kindiki gazettes Technical Committee to oversee proposed NPS, NYS reforms

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has gazetted members of the Technical Committee tasked with overseeing the implementation of security...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya police in Haiti urges gangs to surrender as it rolls out operations in Port AU Prince

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – The Kenyan-led Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) in Haiti has urged the gangs operating in the Caribbean nation to...

5 hours ago

Top stories

President Ruto Embarks on Official Visit to China for FOCAC Summit

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 1 – President William Ruto departed for Beijing, China, on Sunday night for the 9th Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI agents arrest 3 gold scammers after foreigners lost Sh340mn

Conti initially paid approximately $400,000 in duty and other charges through a law firm identified as Squire AfriLaw Consult Limited.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kagame to join stakeholders in food security in AFS Forum 2024

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 29 – Heifer International, a global nonprofit organization, will engage stakeholders at the Africa Food Systems Forum 2024, (AFS Forum 2024)...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nyoro: National Treasury, TSC has enough instruments to end ongoing teachers strike

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 31- Budget and Appropriation Chair Ndindi Nyoro has pointed out that the National Treasury and Teachers Service Commission (TSC) have enough...

2 days ago