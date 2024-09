0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 13 – Four people died on Friday following the collapse of a sewer line under construction in Shauri Moyo, Nairobi.

Police have confirmed that one injured individual was receiving treatment at Mama Lucy Hospital.

A multi-agency team, including police officers from Kamukunji Sub-County, Nairobi City County, MSF, and Kenya Red Cross response teams, conducted the rescue operation.

The bodies have been transferred to the City Morgue, where they await identification and autopsy.

