Former NTV journalist Nasibo Kabale falls to the streets amid battle with depression

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 — Nasibo Kabale, once a prominent journalist known for her in-depth health reporting on NTV, now finds herself living on the streets, a stark contrast to her former life.

Barefoot and visibly disheveled, she is seen in viral videos clutching a knife for protection—a symbol of the harsh reality she faces daily. Kabale’s sudden fall from a respected media figure to homelessness has left many Kenyans both shocked and heartbroken.

The videos have ignited widespread concern, shedding light on the mental health struggles that often go unnoticed, especially within high-pressure professions like journalism. Kabale’s story has prompted urgent questions about the lack of mental health support in Kenya and the challenges many in the media industry silently endure.

More concerning is the dire state of Kenya’s media industry, where journalists and staff often endure months without pay, pushing many into depression.

The footage, which quickly went viral, reveals the stark contrast between Kabale’s current reality and her past as an award-winning journalist.

Speaking in the video, Kabale recounts how depression pushed her to leave her job and eventually led her to the streets. “Here you must sleep with a knife beside you because anyone can come at night and attack you,” she said, describing the dangers of street life.

Kabale’s downward spiral began after her extensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her reporting, which earned her a Presidential Award in 2020, took an emotional toll as she witnessed the rising death toll and devastation across the country. The trauma from her work, coupled with the pressures of the job, became overwhelming, leading to a severe mental health crisis.

Despite seeking medical help and being prescribed anti-depressants, Kabale’s condition worsened. She eventually left her stable job at Nation Media Group and found herself unable to cope with life off the streets. In the video, she recalls her experience: “I left Nation Media because of depression, and later at Standard Group, I quit because of a meagre pay.”

Separated from her young daughter, who now lives with her father, Kabale’s story has touched the hearts of many, igniting conversations around the mental health struggles faced by individuals in high-stress professions like journalism. Many Kenyans have expressed deep concern for her plight, calling for more awareness and support for those facing similar challenges.

Despite the hardships she now endures, Kabale remains hopeful. She shared in the video that she still has her passion for journalism and, if given another opportunity, would gladly return to the profession. “I can still read and write, and if given a chance, I would do my job to the best of my ability,” she said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Her tragic fall from a respected journalist to living on the streets underscores the urgent need for better mental health resources and support in Kenya.

About The Author