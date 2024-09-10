Former Bomachoge Chache MP dies in his Nairobi Home

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISII, Kenya, Sep 10 – Former Bomachoge Chache MP Simeon Nyaundi Ogari is dead.

Ogari who is a Quantity Surveyor by proffesion declared as Bomachoge MP in 2009 after trouncing area MP the late Joel Onyancha in a by election.

Bomachoge constituency was later divided into two ,Bomachoge Borabu and Bomachoge Chache where he was elected as the first MP

According to his long serving Personal Assistant Edison Onduso,the former legislator died at his Karen home in Nairobi last night after a long iliness.

Onduso described the former legislator as a humble gentleman who did things proffesionally.

“I’ve known Ogari since I was a young boy and I can confirm that he is a good person”.

Nominated Senator Essy Okenyuri said she learnt of Ogari’s death with profound grief and that Ogari touched hearts through out his life.

“His legacy will remain with us for a long time to come,it has been my honor to have known him” said Ms Okenyuri who hails from Bomachoge Borabu constituency.

