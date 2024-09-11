Flight disruptions as airport staff protest Adani quest to run JKIA

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 11 — Thousands of passengers were left stranded on Wednesday after aviation workers at three major airports downed tools over a constroversial airport lease deal.

The strike affected operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Moi International Airport in Mombasa, and Eldoret International Airport, disrupting both domestic and international flights.

The protests against the planned leasing of JKIA, the country’s main airport and a key regional hub, brought business to a standstill for most part of the day, with long queues of frustrated travelers forming at affected airports.

A Capital News spot check at JKIA revealed flight delays impacting both depatures and arrivals prompting outrage among passengers.

Some travelers expressed frustration with the lack of clear communication from airlines.

Elias Akau, scheduled to fly to Diani on a Jambojet flight, said the delays caused him to miss an important meeting on Kenya’s coast.

“I was informed about the delay while already en route to the airport, but there’s been no clear communication since. We were told we’d get updates in three hours, but it’s now past that time with no further information,” Akau said.

Despite the frustration, he remained hopeful that flights would resume.

Another passenger, John, stranded at JKIA for nearly six hours waiting for a flight to Malindi, described the situation as unacceptable.

He, like many others, criticized the airport authorities for failing to prepare for such disruptions and urged them to improve future contingency plans.

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris was also among those affected.

She was traveling to Johannesburg on a Kenya Airways flight for a Pan African Parliament meeting.

Speaking to journalists, Passaris urged the government to find better ways to resolve disputes and ensure proper engagement with those involved.

Commenting on the controversial deal, Passaris called for greater transparency from the government.

“I think what is important is that the government should come clear- that is why we have the government spokesman, break it down do that people understand everything,” she said.

The disruption also affected Mombasa Senator Mohammed Faki scheduled to travel to Mumbai with his brother for a medical checkup on a 6 am flight.

Faki described the experience as particularly challenging, noting that his brother had gone without food as restaurants at the airport remained closed due to the strike.

“It is unfortunate that since that time till now we are still here,” he said, noting that they were yet to receive clear communication from the government on the way forward.

The strike, which began late Tuesday night, prompted several airlines to suspend their flights to and from JKIA, a key aviation hub.

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) led the protests citing concerns about job losses should Adani Group take over JKIA operations.

Earlier Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli expressed full support for striking airport workers criticizing the government for failure to address their grievances on time.

“We support this strike because the government has failed to address the workers’ concerns,” Atwoli said, blaming “arrogant ministers” for the escalating situation.

He noted that he sought clarity from government officials months ago but received no proper response.

Atwoli made the remarks during a visit to the airport on Wednesday morning to show solidarity with the striking workers.

“This could have [been] avoided if the union had [been] consulted, but certain Cabinet Secretaries failed to take action, leading to this outcome,” Atwoli stated.

He urged workers to remain patient, promising to meet with management to seek a resolution.

“Please be patient. I’m going into a meeting now and will return with updates in a few hours,” he told them.

