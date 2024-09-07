Connect with us

Fire Erupts at Isiolo Girls Secondary, Prompt Response Prevents Injuries

ISIOLO, Kenya Sep 7 — A fire broke out at Isiolo Girls Secondary School on Saturday night, just a day after a devastating dormitory blaze at Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri claimed the lives of 21 students.

In Isiolo, local authorities, including officers from Isiolo Sub County, the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), and fire engines from Isiolo Airport, responded swiftly to the emergency.

Their coordinated efforts contained the fire and prevented it from becoming a major disaster. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported among students or staff.

The fire has been extinguished, and there are no reported injuries among students, teachers, or staff,” Dr. Resila Onyango, National Police Spokesperson told Capital Fm News.

Video footage circulating on social media showed students assembled in a designated area of the school while firefighting efforts continued.

In the Hillside Endarasha Academy fire incident, authorities said the final number may change pending DNA identification due to the severe condition of the remains.

Government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura faced difficulties Saturday providing accurate details, as some bodies were burnt beyond recognition.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and government pathologists are working on DNA matching to determine the exact number of victims.

The recent spate of school fires has raised urgent concerns about safety measures and emergency preparedness in educational institutions across Kenya.

