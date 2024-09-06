Fifth mpox case detected in woman with no travel history

Connect with us

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – The fifth mpox case in the country has been detected in a 29-year-old woman from Mombasa who has no travel history to an affected country.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa, her spouse was the fourth confirmed case.

Barasa indicated that she is currently under isolation at the Utange Hospital’s mpox isolation centre.

“To date, 124 samples have been summitted to our laboratories for mpox testing. Out of these, 110 samples have tested negative, 9 are under analysis and 5 are confirmed positive for mpox,” she stated.

She reassured that the country’s healthcare facilities are fully prepared to diagnose and treat mpox.

“There is no need to panic if you may have symptoms. Mpox is transmitted through direct contact with an infected person, contact with contaminated body fluids, clothing, utensils, or even contact with infected wild animals,” she explained.

Last week, the fourth case was confirmed from a truck driver travelling from Mombasa to Rwanda.

Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni on Saturday said the patient fell ill on August 28 while passing through Gilgil’s Kikopey area and got admitted to Nakuru PGH Isolation Centre.

She said that Gilgil Sub-County Rapid Response Team (RRT) immediately dispatched a team to assess the case.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The most recently confirmed case of MPOX is a truck driver who was traveling from Mombasa en route to Rwanda. He felt unwell on 28th August 2024 while passing through Gilgil (Kikopey area) and was unable to continue his journey,” Muthoni said.

The confirmation comes days after MoH reported the third case of a 30-year-old female with a history of travel to Uganda.

Public Health Director General Patrick Amoth, however, revealed that the patient, who was immediately isolated, was in stable condition and on the path to recovery.

Amoth assured that the ministry is conducting active surveillance for suspected cases in all counties across the country to control further spread of the disease transmitted through close contact with an infected person.

He stated that a second patient earlier diagnosed with Mpox in the country has fully recovered and has been subsequently discharged from hospital after treatment.

“Seventeen (17) contacts remain under close observation and this positive outcome demonstrates our effective response and management of the disease. Active surveillance for suspected cases is ongoing in the country to ensure the spread of the disease is controlled.” he said.

