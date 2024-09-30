Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu addressing journalists at a past event. Photo/CFM-FILE.

NATIONAL NEWS

Ex-Governor Waititu arrested over Ruiru utterances

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu was Monday arrested and driven to Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters over claims he made inciting remarks.

His lawyer Ndegwa Njiru said the arrest was linked to utterances he made in Ruiru.
He was driven and detained at the DCI’s Serious Crime Unit.

Police said they took the action to forestall further remarks that may incite the public.

Waititu’s lawyers and other political leaders were rushing to the DCI Monday afternoon for more information on the same and know the way forward.

Waititu has of late joined political leaders led by Kalonzo Musyoka in campaigning against perceived bad governance

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

Spacesuit for lunar missions unveiled – China Daily

The China Manned Space Agency has unveiled the exterior design of the country’s moon-landing space­suit for the first time, soliciting its name from members...

52 mins ago

CHINA DAILY

Chinese researchers achieve breakthrough in DNA-based storage of brain MRI data – China Daily

TIANJIN — Tianjin University’s Frontiers Science Center for Synthetic Biology, in collaboration with Tianjin Huanhu Hospital, has made a major breakthrough in DNA-based data...

53 mins ago

CHINA DAILY

China adds 1,566 trains amid surge in travelers ahead of National Day holiday – China Daily

BEIJING — China planned to add 1,566 trains on Monday to cope with the surge in passenger numbers ahead of the National Day holiday...

58 mins ago

CHINA DAILY

Chinese premier stresses achieving annual development goals – China Daily

BEIJING — Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Sunday stressed that efforts must be made to implement the policies and arrangements of the central authorities...

1 hour ago
Gachagua, who has previously clashed with Sakaja, urged the Governor to meet with the Wakulima market traders' leadership to explore alternatives. Gachagua, who has previously clashed with Sakaja, urged the Governor to meet with the Wakulima market traders' leadership to explore alternatives.

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court rejects second bid to halt DP Gachagua’s impeachment

The decision is a setback for Gachagua, whose impeachment motion is expected to be tabled in the National Assembly Tuesday.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police officers’ mental health of key priority for NPS- Resila

Mental health is a concern in our society, and it's a real issue here in Kenya.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KWS unveils its 2024-2028 Strategic Plan

The plan will help KWS to implement various initiatives to enhance the socio-economic potential of wildlife conservation

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police detain man in connection with disappearance of taxi driver

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30-Detectives on Sunday apprehended a suspect in connection with the disappearance of taxi driver Victoria Mumbua Muloki, who went missing after...

4 hours ago