Former Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal/FILE

Ex-Governor Lenolkulal appeals against conviction in Sh83.4mn graft case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 4 – Former Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal has filed an appeal against his conviction and sentencing in the Sh83.4 million corruption case.

In his suit papers, Lenolkulal faulted the trial magistrate for not fully analysing the evidence presented by the prosecution.

In the court documents the former governor now wants the high court to set aside the lower court decision.

Lenolkul who was last week granted bond pending the appeal argue that the trail magistrate erred in law in convicting and sentencing him in the case.

Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzioki ruled on Wednesday that sufficient evidence showed Lenolkulal acted in conflict of interest while in office.

The evidence from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) demonstrated that Lenolkulal and his proxy, Hesbon Ndathi, were the primary beneficiaries of the misappropriated public funds.

“After reviewing the evidence and submissions, the prosecution has proven its case beyond reasonable doubt,” said the Magistrate. “Moses Lenolkulal and 11 other accused are found guilty of public property acquisition violations.”

The prosecution’s case was supported by testimony from 11 witnesses and 388 documentary exhibits, indicating a systematic misuse of public funds.

Lenolkulal, charged in 2019 by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission for abuse of office and conflict of interest, was found to have used his company, Oryx Service Station, to supply fuel to the county government from 2014 to 2019.

