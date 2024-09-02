Connect with us

Ex-Archbishop Zacchaeus Okoth steps down as Uzima University chancellor

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 2 – Arch Bishop Emeritus, Founding Chancellor of Uzima University, Zacchaeus Okoth has stepped down due to ill health.

In his replacement, the University Senate, has appointed Prof. Eng. Simon Oyuko Mbeche.

The outgoing chancellor made the name public to the university staff and students on Monday as he wished him well in his new assignment.

Prof. Mbeche, in his acceptance speech, welcomed the appointment, which he described as a surprise to him.

“I didn’t know one time I will be a chancellor of this university,” he said.

Nevertheless, he says he is up to the task as he promised to work with every stakeholder at the institution to make the university a better place.

Prof. Mbeche, is a civil engineer specializing in the field of transportation and planning.

He says despite being an engineer, he will try his best to fit at Uzima University which offers only medical courses.

For 42 years, he says, he was lecturing at the University of Nairobi, Civil Engineering department.

“I have dealt with the administration of professors, senior lecturers, lectures and students in engineering, I believe you will teach me what to do and how to adjust to medicine, which is a new reality for me,” he said.

Prof. Mbeche is the current Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KERRA) chairperson.

The vice chancellor, Rev. Dr. Cosmas Rhagot says as a University they are thrilled with the appointment of the new chancellor as they look ahead to build the institution to greater heights.

The University has, however, bestowed the outgoing chancellor, with a new title, Sponsor Founder Chancellor.

The ArchBishop Emeritus, also approved a number of promotions to full professorships and associate professorships.

“Promotions should add value to the quality of the programs,” he said.

However, he made it clear that the promotions will not come with an immediate monetary value noting that the increment in salary will be looked into by the office of the Deputy Vice Chancellor (DVC) Finance, Administration and Planning.

Uzima University, which opened its door to the students in 2012, focuses on the acquisition of scientific information through medical education and research.

