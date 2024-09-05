Connect with us

Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale represented Kenya at the 10th Special Session of the African Ministerial Conference on the Environment (AMCEN), held in Abidjan, Ivory Coast in September 2024.

Environment CS Duale Attends 10th AMCEN Special Session on Drought Resilience in Abidjan

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, Sep 5 – Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale is representing Kenya at the 10th Special Session of the African Ministerial Conference on the Environment (AMCEN), held in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

This year’s session is themed “Raising Ambition for Accelerating Action on Drought Resilience and Combating Land Degradation and Desertification.”

The gathering brings together key stakeholders to address Africa’s pressing environmental challenges, particularly the growing impact of drought and land degradation intensified by climate change.

The session offers a platform for African nations to discuss and implement ambitious strategies to safeguard ecosystems, enhance drought resilience, and promote sustainable land management. These initiatives are crucial in mitigating the adverse effects of desertification across the continent.

Kenya’s participation highlights the country’s leadership in advancing regional efforts to combat land degradation, restore degraded lands, and ensure that these efforts align with global sustainable development goals.

CS Duale is accompanied by a delegation comprising Ms. Linda Kosgei, Head of Multilateral Environment Agreements; Dr. Pacifica Ogolla, Director of the Climate Change Directorate; Dr. Charles Lange and Dr. Kennedy Ondimu from NEMA; and Tobias Ogweno from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

