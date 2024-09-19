Connect with us

EDUCATION

Employment court halts strike by university staff in urgent suit by councils

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 19 — The Employment and Labour Court has suspended a strike called by the University staff under the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) and Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU) that kicked off on Wednesday.

Justice Jacob Gakeri ordered suspension of industrial by the university staff under the two unions following an urgent suit filed by the Inter-Public Universities’ Councils Consultative Forum (IPUCCF).

“Upon considering the Notice of Motion, Supporting Affidavit and annexures, it is hereby ordered that in the meantime the respondent is temporarily restrained from calling, instigating, or inciting others to take part in any strike or other form of industrial action,” he ordered in a directive on Wednesday.

Justice Gakeri directed the parties to engage in negotiations with a view of resolving the disputed issues consensually.

“It is hereby ordered that the parties continue negotiating with a view to resolving the disputed issues consensually,” he stated.

Both KUSU and UASU staff members had earlier downed their tools over the non-implementation of the 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

Demands

Speaking while declaring the commencement of the strike on Wednesday, the leaders of the unions expressed their frustrations over delays in 2021-2025 CBA.

They decried low pay and delayed, non-remittance of statutory deduction and failure by the government to implement a comprehensive medical cover.

The unions announced the move following the expiry of a seven days strike notice issued on September 11.

UASU Secretary General Constantine Wesonga said the unions demand a seven to ten percent salary increment.  

“We don’t want promises we gave our proposal on 4th September 2020. If you are still asking for more time in 2024 think twice! We are also government employees and we want the 7-10 per cent other service employees were given,” Wesonga stated.

“The 7 days’ notice which lapsed we had extended the window for the government to get back to us with a positive response but none has come,” KUSU Seceratry General Charles Mukhwaya told the press.

The trial court will gie further directions on the matter on October 2.

