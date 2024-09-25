EACC audit on Inua Jamii scheme uncovers cash transfers to deceased persons

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – An audit by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has unveiled cash transfers to deceased persons and pensioners over deserving cases.

The anti-graft agency further stated that no mechanisms have been put in place to identify pensioners among existing and eligible Older Persons Cash Transfer Programme.

It pointed out that this could deny more deserving older persons priority as beneficiaries.

“In some instances, withdrawals were made from the accounts of deceased beneficiaries nearly three years after death,” EACC said.

EACC while presenting an Anti-graft report on cash transfers to senior citizens to the Ministry of Social Protection said the study conducted aimed to identify and secure the sealing of systemic weaknesses and loopholes that could be exploited to perpetuate corruption in the programme implementation.

The study was conducted between 5th April and 22nd May 2024 which also aimed at sealing unethical practices in the implementation of the cash transfer programme.

Principal Secretary for the State Department for Social Protection Joseph Motari welcomed the report, stating that some of its findings and recommendations had already been flagged in the Department’s external auditor’s Report and were being addressed.

He also promised to use the Report as his Department’s working tool and asking his staff to study and internalize it.

On July 1 the Ministry of Social Protection released Sh3.2 billion for the Inua Jamii Programme for June.

PS Motari said the ministry has so far on boarded 570,263 new beneficiaries.

He added that the total of beneficiaries in the June payroll is 1,607,996 up from 1,037,733 in May 2024.

The programme includes Cash Transfers for Orphans and Vulnerable Children, Older Persons Cash Transfer, Persons with Severe Disabilities Cash Transfer and the Hunger Safety Net Programme.

In 2023, President William Ruto directed the ministry to upscale the programme to 2.5 million beneficiaries which will be done in phases.

Ruto directed that the money for the programme be released on the 15th of every month.

Ruto committed that his administration would be diligent in ensuring the timely disbursement of funds.

