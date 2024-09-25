Connect with us

EACC arrests imposter posing as Nairobi County Secretary’s PA

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a man accused of impersonating a senior Nairobi County official and attempting to extort money from an unsuspecting citizen.

The suspect, identified as William Otieno Okoth, allegedly posed as the Personal Assistant to the County Secretary of Nairobi City County Godfrey Akumali.

According to the EACC, Okoth demanded a Sh100,000 bribe from a complainant, claiming that in exchange, he could secure a job for the complainant’s wife as a cleaner in the county government.

Pretending to wield significant influence in county affairs, Okoth assured the complainant that he would swiftly issue an employment letter once the bribe was paid.

“The suspect hoodwinked the complainant into believing that as the “PA to the CS,” he enjoyed massive influence in the affairs of the County and would promptly facilitate issuance of an employment letter after the complainant buys him “tea” at Kes100,000,” said EACC in a statement.

However, the scheme unraveled when the complainant, suspicious of Okoth’s demands, reported the matter to the EACC.

The anti-corruption agency then conducted a sting operation, leading to Okoth’s arrest outside Trattoria Restaurant in Nairobi’s Central Business District after he received the requested bribe.

Following his arrest, the suspect was taken to EACC’s Integrity Centre Police Station for processing before being transferred to Kilimani Police Station, where he remains in custody for further interrogation.

The EACC has reiterated its commitment to combating corruption and called on the public to remain vigilant and report any fraudulent activities.

