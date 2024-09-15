Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DRC: Suspects are seen at a military court in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Sept. 13, 2024. (Str/Xinhua)

Africa

DR Congo military court sentences 37 coup plotters to death

Published

KINSHASA, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) — Thirty-seven alleged coup plotters, including three Americans, were convicted and sentenced to death on Friday by a military court in Kinshasa, following the failed coup attempt on May 19 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

A total of 51 people were tried by a military court in Kinshasa, the capital of DRC, with the hearings broadcast on national television.

The three Americans sentenced to death were convicted for the offenses of criminal association, attack and terrorism, including Marcel Malanga, son of Christian Malanga, the alleged leader of the attempted coup. According to the DRC army, an “attempted coup” led by little-known opponent Christian Malanga was “nipped in the bud” early May 19. Six people, including Christian Malanga himself, were killed.

The attackers, dressed in military uniforms and displaying the Zaire flag, claimed in video clips circulating on social media that they wanted to “change things in the management of the Republic.” Zaire, officially the Republic of Zaire, was the name of the DRC from 1971 to 1997.

Christian Malanga formed the United Congolese Party in 2010 and advocated for the return of Zaire. In 2017, He created a government in exile in Brussels, Belgium, giving birth to the so-called “New Zaire.”

Marcel Malanga, who was born in Utah, United States, and two other Americans, stood trial Friday.It is immediately known whether they would appeal their case.

About The Author

XINHUA

Xinhua News Agency, founded on November 7, 1931, is China’s national news agency as well as a global news and information network. Xinhua has set up a global news and information gathering network, with headquarters in Beijing, 33 domestic bureaus in provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities plus the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao, as well as 140 bureaus in the rest of the world. Xinhua is yet to set up a bureau in Taiwan, where it has posted resident correspondents. Xinhua provides its worldwide subscribers with news and financial information products in the forms of text, photo, graphics, audio, video, and mobile phone text messages 24 hours a day in eight languages: Chinese, English, French, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese and Japanese.

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

World

DR Congo army thwarts attempted coup targeting Tshisekedi

May 19 – The Democratic Republic of Congo army says it has quashed an attempted coup against President Felix Tshikedi in the capital Kinshasa,...

May 19, 2024

DIPLOMACY

Maj. Gen Kiugu takes over in DRC following Nyagah’s surprise exit

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19-Major General Aphaxard Muthuri Kiugu assumed office as the Commander of the East African Community Regional Force (EACRF) in Goma, Democratic...

May 19, 2023

Africa

More than 30 people in DR Congo killed by Islamic State group: UN

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), originally an insurgency in Uganda, gained a foothold in eastern DRC in the 1990s and has been accused of...

April 7, 2023

World

DR Congo and Rwanda agree ceasefire at talks: Angola

Luanda (AFP), Nov 24 – An agreement has been struck which could mean the adoption of a ceasefire in the violence-torn east of DR...

November 24, 2022

Africa

Kenya sends 900 troops to troubled DRC

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 2 – Kenya has sent 900 troops to the troubled Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) which is faced with a major...

November 2, 2022

Africa

UN steps up ‘troop alert level’ in DR Congo

The MONUSCO mission condemned "the hostile acts of M23" rebel group and called for an immediate halt to the fighting.

October 29, 2022

World

DR Congo inters Lumumba remains after nationwide pilgrimage

Kinshasa (AFP), Jun 30 – The scant remains of DR Congo’s fiery independence hero Patrice Lumumba were interred on Thursday after a nine-day homage...

June 30, 2022

Africa

Anti-Rwanda tensions boil over into looting in eastern DR Congo city

Several thousand people took to the streets to protest Rwanda in the morning a day after the Congolese government reiterated claims that Kigali backs...

June 15, 2022