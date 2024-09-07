DP Gachagua Urges NGAOs to Maintain Vigilance in Drug and Illicit Brew Fight

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TRANS NZOIA, Kenya Sep 7 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called on National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs) to remain steadfast in their battle against drugs and illicit brews.

Speaking at the burial service of former NACADA Chief Executive Officer Victor Okioma in Nyabomo, Kiminini, Trans Nzoia County, Gachagua warned against complacency, urging officers not to let their guard down.

“The fight against drugs and illicit brews has seen significant progress, but there is no room for laxity. I urge NACADA and all our administrators to stay focused and continue the fight, especially in memory of Okioma,” Gachagua stated. He has been a leading figure in the national campaign against drug abuse.

Gachagua praised Okioma, who led NACADA from 2017 to 2023, for his dedication and impact. “Okioma’s commitment and hard work in addressing the menace of drugs were exemplary. He made significant contributions that should serve as a model for those currently in similar roles,” the DP said.

He encouraged NGAOs to stay true to their responsibilities, assuring them of President William Ruto’s support and respect. “The national administration is a crucial pillar for any government. The NGAOs’ recent success in registering 6 million farmers in under two weeks, and at a lower cost than estimated, is commendable,” Gachagua noted.

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka, Senators Allan Chesang (Trans Nzoia) and Richard Onyonka (Kisii), along with senior national and NACADA officials, were also present at the service.

