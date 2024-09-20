DP Gachagua tours Nairobi downtown, engages traders

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Friday made an extensive tour of Nairobi City’s downtown where he engaged small-scale traders and the public on matters affecting their business operations and working environment.

Gachagua visited Marikiti, Muthurwa, Gikomba and Nyamakima markets as well as OTC and Tea Room matatu termini in the company of various politicians and leaders of the traders’ groups.

During the visit, he engaged with thousands of Small and Micro Enterprises (SMEs) traders, especially those supplying and selling fresh farm produce and hawkers, over Government policies and programmes that affect their performance.

In his speeches, the Deputy President asked the County Government of Nairobi to create a conducive environment for business people, especially the small-scale traders.

“I received information that the traders are suffering and protesting against some policies of the City County Government. During the 2022 campaigns President William Ruto and I pledged that you (traders) won’t suffer. We promised a conducive environment for traders. We urge the Governor to keep the promise,” he said.

He vowed to continue advocating for the rights and dignity of SME traders. The engagement with the traders came following protests over planned relocation from the City CBD markets such as Marikiti and Wakulima.

“I asked the Governor (Johnson Sakaja) to hold talks with the traders with the view of finding solutions to the complaints. He should engage the people before making decisions that affect them. I will continue defending the rights of SME traders and economic progress,” Mr Gachagua said.

He added that the targeted markets have been in existence for decades and a source of livelihood for many city residents.

He called on the Governor to listen to stakeholders before implementing decisions that are likely to negatively impact lives and livelihoods.

“I appeal to the Governor to engage the people before making decisions that affect them. I spoke to the Governor to be a person who does not turn against the people who elevated him to power. Embrace the spirit of public participation,” he reiterated.

On national politics, the Deputy President told off his critics and political leaders whom he said are fighting him instead of ‘working for the people to create wealth and prosperity for the nation’.

“I am appealing to all leaders to realise that we got the leadership positions through votes; taxpayers are our bosses and employers. We can’t turn against them,” he said.

Leaders present during the visit, led by Starehe MP Amos Mwago, praised the Deputy President over his decision to defend the small-scale traders.

“We love the Deputy President because of his courage in defending the vulnerable and small and micro enterprises (SMEs) traders against oppression. Even during the previous administration, he was in the forefront to defend them and advocate for their rights,” said MP Mwago.

He continued, “We won’t allow him (Mr Gachagua) to be humiliated by a section of hired leaders who are envious of his work”.

Other MPs present included James Gakuya (Embakasi North), Benjamin Mejjadonk Gathiru (Embakasi Central), Kiambu Senator Karungo Thang’wa and a host of MCAs, led by Nairobi central Business Ward Representative John Mwaniki Kwenya.

On his way back to the office, hundreds of wananchi and traders blocked his motorcade at the Tea Room bus stage where he reiterated his call to treat the business community with dignity.

