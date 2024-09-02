DP Gachagua challenges govt officers to fully implement presidential directives

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has challenged government officers to fully implement presidential directives to avoid putting President William Ruto’s authority into question.

Speaking on Monday during the launch of two information systems that will aid in tracking implementation of presidential directives and foreign travel by officers, the Deputy President said the dignity of the President should not be put to question by the failure to roll out the directives as envisaged.

“It is incumbent upon government officers led by the Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries to make sure we dignify the person and the office of the President by expeditiously implementing directives he has issued,” said Mr Gachagua during the launch at KICC, Nairobi.

The Presidential Directives Management Information system (PDMIS) and the Foreign Travel Information Management System (FOTIMS) are designed to ensure efficiency, transparency and accountability in service delivery and decision making.

The DP said with the PDMIS it will be easier to audit actions taken during the implementation of the directives.

“I am confident that by the end of the year, all the presidential directives so far issued will be audited, worked on and implemented to the satisfaction of the people of Kenya. All of us given the privilege to serve have a solemn duty to dignify his office by making sure the pronouncements he makes across the country are implemented without fail,” he added.

In case challenges are experienced during implementation, the System will help flag it and notify those concerned.

“Where challenges are experienced in the implementation of such directives, as may happen in the course of any programme’s implementation cycle, then the same is easily flagged, adjusted, and promptly communicated to the public,” he said.

With the FOTIMS in place, the Deputy President said prudence will be realized in foreign travel as public resources will be properly accounted for.

“With this system we will be more prudent and will rationalize those who are authorized to travel out on official duty and justify the use of public funds when outside the country,” he stated.

Mr Gachagua said Kenyans had recently demanded for more transparency on how taxpayers’ money was being spent and that the two systems were timely and necessary in achieving this.

“This is a good day for the public service because these two systems will make us more efficient and work to the satisfaction of the people of Kenya,” he said.

