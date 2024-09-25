Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Gachagua challenges African nations to hasten AI adoption

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has challenged African countries to hasten adoption of Artificial Intelligence for it is a critical catalyst to the faster growth of their economies. 

The Deputy President said Kenya is on the right path in infusing AI in leading sectors of the economy adding it is the way to go to ensure the nation advances. 

Speaking on Wednesday when he opened the 41st International Association of Science Parks and Areas of Innovation World Conference in Nairobi on behalf of President William Ruto, the DP said Africa cannot afford to lag behind as other developed nations enjoy the huge share of AI benefits. 

“Tech leading countries globally are reaping from infusing Artificial Intelligence into agriculture, health, trade, manufacturing, tourism, education, among other critical sectors of the economy,

“Kenya and Africa cannot prosper by consuming imported technology and innovation only. We have unique resources and challenges, which must inform our deliberate and strategic investment in research and development as a precursor to customised solutions,” he said. 

While noting that AI is predicted to contribute close to 16 trillion dollars to the global economy by 2030, he said, Kenya and Africa ought to be ready to have a bite of what it provides. 

“Kenya and Africa must have a bite of the benefit of this technology. In an even playground in innovation, nothing stops us from exporting our excess technology to the world,” he added. 

The Deputy President revealed that the Government is ready to maximise on opportunities provided by technological advancements including in provision of key services. He cited E-citizen, agri-business and others as progressive innovations boosting the local economy.

“On behalf of President William Ruto and the People of the Republic of Kenya, we thank the IASP, for this special recognition. It is an affirmation of Nairobi, and Kenya, as the emerging and towering epicentre of Digital Innovation and Technology Revolution in Africa, and the World,” he said. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kenya is hosting the 41st IASP Conference which is returning to Africa after 20 years. Over 50 countries have sent representatives for the Conference whose theme is “Demographics, Entrepreneurship and Technology: Defining the Frontiers of Future Economies”. 

The DP said the Ruto Administration is focused on adopting and integrating ICT to power and drive sustainable socio-economic transformation. 

He said the Ministry of ICT and Digital Economy targets installation of 100,000KM fibre optic cable across Kenya and establishment of digital hubs in each of the 1,400 Wards. 

“These hubs are providing vital access to digital platforms and job opportunities for our young people, whether in urban or rural settings. The Hubs are not only fertile innovation incubation centres, but also spring-boards to a knowledge-based and tech-driven sustainable economy founded on efficiency service delivery,” he said. 

With the rising challenge of cybercrimes, Mr Gachagua called on the countries globally to work closely in forging a united front against the vice. 

“Criminals are innovating to be ahead of everyone. This calls for harmonisation of laws, policies and regulations, to ensure stricter and prohibitive penalties against national, international and transnational cybercrimes,” he said. 

About The Author

DPPS

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

MoH, counties to implement robust workplace mental wellness plan for medics

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa says the Ministry is working with County Governments to implement a robust workplace mental...

32 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NGAOs to spearhead UHC registration, Kindiki Says

Kindiki highlighted the vast network and grassroots reach of NGAOs as vital for mobilizing citizens to register for the UHC program.

44 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senator Chimera tables bill to legalize muratina, mnazi, busaa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – You may soon freely enjoy a traditional drink of your liking if the senate approves a bill now before...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Health Ministry rolls out free Hormonal IUD contraceptives in public health facilities

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 24 – The Ministry of Health has rolled out free Hormonal Intrauterine Devices (IUDs), a contraceptive method often prescribed to women...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

How 51,000 new students risk missing exams in fund model

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – Fifty percent of learners admitted and placed in universities might not complete their education due to non remittance of...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court declares Privatization Act, sale of KICC unconstitutional

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – The High court has declared the Privatization Act signed into law by President William Ruto unconstitutional and void for...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sh1.1bn fraud case against Senator Mandago kicks off

NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 25 – Hearing of the Sh1.1 billion fraud case against Uasin Gishu Senator, Jackson Mandago kicked off on Tuesday before a...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

National Assembly, Senate to form team to unlock Mung Beans Bills impasse

The Bill was passed in the Senate and referred to the National Assembly on 21st February 2024.

3 hours ago