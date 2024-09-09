Connect with us

Naromoru Hospital.

DNA of Hillside Academy Fire Victims Begins as All Missing Pupils Accounted For

Published

NYERI, Kenya Sep 9 – The scientific identification of the bodies of 19 pupils from Hillside Academy, who tragically perished in a fire, began Monday at Narumoro Level 5 Hospital.

Central Regional Commissioner Pius Murugu announced that all 164 pupils who were in the affected dormitory have now been accounted for.

During a press briefing, Murugu, alongside Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, confirmed that parents of the deceased pupils had smoothly provided DNA samples to aid in the identification process.

“We successfully took samples from the parents. The 19 bodies were severely burnt beyond recognition, but the process has gone well,” Murugu told journalists.

John Mwangi, a parent who had been searching for his child since the incident occurred last Thursday, expressed relief that, unlike previous days, the Kenya Red Cross and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officials had briefed them on the situation and handled them with care.

“Today was different. We were informed of what to expect during the exercise. I’ve been here since 6 a.m., and we were treated with respect,” Mwangi said.

Murugu also explained that local chiefs and Red Cross officials had been instrumental in accounting for the previously untraceable pupils.

“We can now confirm that all pupils previously reported missing have been traced. Sadly, 21 lost their lives—19 at the scene and two later in hospitals—while others are still hospitalized,” Murugu added.

Governor Kahiga urged journalists and social media users to report sensitively, warning against causing further trauma to grieving families.

“The parents have asked us to appeal to you to be mindful of their pain. This is not about numbers; it’s about human lives,” Kahiga said.

He also ordered public departments to survey the safety standards of boarding schools to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

The devastating fire, whose cause remains unknown, claimed the lives of 21 pupils as they slept in their dormitory. The government has pledged to cover burial costs and medical expenses for those still hospitalized.

