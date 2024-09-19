Connect with us

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki during a press conference in Nairobi on July 9, 2024.

NATIONAL NEWS

Divisions Rock Mt Kenya over Kindiki Endorsement

Published

EMBU, Kenya, Sep 19 – Divisions continue to emerge in Mt. Kenya Region over endorsement of Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki as the Region’s de facto link with the government.

A group of elders from Embu County have come up to oppose the move days after CS Kindiki received endorsement by 48 elected leaders from Mt Kenya West and 15 from Mt Kenya East.

A similar move was made by hundreds of elders from Meru, Tharaka Nithi and Embu Counties last weekend.

The groups argued that CS Kindiki was best suited to champion the agenda of the region in terms of development and also enhance relations with other regions given his national stature.

However, elders from Nyangi Ndiriri Council led by Chair Andrew Ireri condemned the move, saying it has been orchestrated by a few leaders bent on dividing the vote-rich region ahead of the 2027 political cycle.

Speaking in Embu Town during a press briefing, Ireri accused the leaders attempting to manipulate the political landscape by promoting Kindiki’s candidacy while neglecting the pressing issues facing their constituents.

He argued that the endorsement reflects poor leadership and questionable tactics that prioritize political ambition over community needs.

“They are moving around with money bribing other leaders and groups in the region to endorse Kindiki as the spokesperson yet there is nothing to show on the ground in terms of development,” he said.

He also accused them of failing to involve the people in such a matter that will have far reaching political ramifications for the region.

Ireri called on Kindiki to reject this endorsement and focus on genuine leadership rather than getting caught in the web of 2027 election propaganda.

“We beseech Kindiki not to accept the endorsement as it is an agenda being pushed by a few individuals for their vested and personal interest,” he said while calling for respect of Deputy President Rigathi Gachaua.

The elders called for an end to the high-octane politics being witnessed in the region, saying it was harmful to development.

