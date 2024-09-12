Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

DIG Lagat visits Pangani police station amid complaints from locals of poor service

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat visited the Pangani police station as part of efforts to ensure good service delivery to the public.

According to lagat, this follows complaints against poor management by some of his juniors.

He pointed out that some police commanders are arrogant and negligent and warned those with the traits to either leave service or wait for action.

“As the OCS, you are responsible for the good and bad things in your station,” Lagat said when he visited Pangani.

Pangani has been cited as one of the most notorious stations in the city.

During the visit, Lagat called on the officers to “serve members of public with integrity, respect and work as National Police Service (NPS) team.”

He said he receives many complaints and complements as well over police conduct on the ground.

He was guided to tour the report office, cells, Child Protection Unit, and took time interacting with residents of the area who had come to seek services at the station and prisoners in the cells.

Lagat was accompanied by several senior officials including Nairobi Regional Police Commander Adamson Bungei and NPS Spokesperson Resila Onyango.

Lagat has made several surprise visits across the country including Kilimani Police Station, Nakuru police station, Mwiki police station in Kasarani, and Kondele police station among others.

He said the visits have shown him how the police serve the public and how the public feels about it.

“We can be better. The stations need to be clean. Why are they dirty?” he questioned.

