Former Rift Valley Regional Police Commander Fredrick Ochieng is the new Traffic Commandant of the National Police Service/Handout

NATIONAL NEWS

DIG Lagat names new Traffic Commandant as he reshuffles unit heads

Fredrick Ochieng, who had been serving at the National Counter Terrorism Centre since March 2022, swapped roles with outgoing Traffic Commandant Mary Omari in the latest reshuffle.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 — Former Rift Valley Regional Police Commander Fredrick Ochieng has been appointed as the new Traffic Commandant of the National Police Service, following changes announced on Thursday by Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat.

Ochieng, who had been serving at the National Counter Terrorism Centre since March 2022, swapped roles with outgoing Traffic Commandant Mary Omari in the latest reshuffle.

As part of the changes, the Director of Personnel at Kenya Police Service Headquarters, Jecinta Muthoni, was transferred to the Kenya National Focal Point.

She was replaced by Catherine Mugwe, who previously served as the Staff Officer in charge of training at police headquarters. Mugwe will be deputized by Maiyek Ndiema.

Additionally, five heads of provincial traffic units were reassigned in the reshuffle. Nairobi’s Traffic Commander, Vitalis Otieno, retired and was succeeded by Paul Chirchir.

The reshuffle also affected traffic commanders in Rift Valley, Eastern, and Central regions.

Several divisional traffic commanders were also moved in the changes.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

