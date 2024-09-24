DCI summons Mombasa county officials over blogger’s abduction, sexual assault

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 24 – Detectives in Mombasa have summoned senior officials from Mombasa County in connection with the recent abduction and sexual assault of a blogger critical of the county governor.

The victim, Bruce John Kajira, was allegedly abducted on September 12 by a group of at least 10 individuals from his residence in the Bamburi Mwisho area.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) wants the county officials to shed light on their role in the blogger’s kidnapping and abuse.

“The DCI has summoned Senior Mombasa County Government officials who are believed to have collaborated with the perpetrators of the heinous acts with a view to establish their roles and charge them accordingly,” the DCI said Monday.

According to the DCI, the perpetrators forcibly entered Kajira’s house by breaking the door.

To avoid raising alarm among neighbors, the attackers reportedly deceived the victim, claiming they were taking him to the Mombasa County Governor to apologize for a social media post in which he allegedly insulted the governor and his family.

Kajira was then abducted and taken to an undisclosed location, where he was reportedly assaulted and sexually abused.

“After they were through with the heinous acts, they placed the victim inside a sack and dumped him at a thicket while unconscious,” DCI added.

Later that evening, Kajira regained consciousness and was assisted by a Good Samaritan, who helped him find his way home.

He was initially taken to Coast General and Referral Hospital but was allegedly denied treatment.

His friends then took him to Beyond Scope Hospital in Kisauni, where he was admitted.

On Monday, detectives from the DCI’s Operations Support Unit and Coast Division arrested and presented four suspects linked to the incident in court.

The suspects were identified as Abdul Hassan Athman, who was found with a motorcycle believed to have been used in the abduction; Esther Muthoni; Violet Adera; and Haji Babu Ndau Mohamed, alias JAY, a boda boda operator suspected of transporting the victim.

Mohamed was arrested in Lukenya, Athi River, while aboard a Dreamline bus, allegedly attempting to flee.

The case was reported at Bamburi Police Station under OB No. 32/13/09/2024, leading to an immediate investigation.

“Statements were thereafter recorded, and crucial evidence collected some of which has been subjected to forensic analysis,” DCI added.

The suspects were arraigned in Shanzu Law Court, where they faced charges of conspiracy to commit a felony (under Section 393 of the Penal Code), abduction with intent to confine (Section 259 of the Penal Code), and gang rape (Section 10 of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006).

Additional charges included assault and causing actual bodily harm (Section 251 of the Penal Code). All suspects pleaded not guilty.

The court has adjourned the matter until September 26, 2024, when it will deliver a ruling on the suspects’ application for bond or bail.

The accused have been remanded at Shimo la Tewa Prison.

Investigations are ongoing, with more suspects, who have been named in connection to the crime, expected to be arrested and charged.

