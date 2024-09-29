DCI rescue 2 minors in suspected child theft syndicate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit botched a child-stealing syndicate and rescued two victims.

The agency says that a female suspect, who had been evading capture, was finally apprehended in Kabete.

The arrest came after a report was filed indicating that a child had been stolen from her home in Kakamega County on June 6, 2024.

“On that day, the suspect deceived the shamba boy, claiming she was taking the child to Kakamega to enroll her in a sponsorship program that promised a monthly stipend of 9,000 shillings. The suspect vanished with the child without a trace, leaving the family in despair,” DCI stated on Sunday.

Following extensive investigations, the officers’ perseverance paid off, leading to the successful rescue of the victims and the apprehension of the suspect.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations remains resolute in its dedication to protecting children’s rights and eradicating the scourge of human trafficking,” the Amin Mohammed-led agency emphasised.

