DCI begins autopsies on Endarasha tragedy to guide criminal probe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has announced commencedment of autopsies on the twenty-one bodies of the pupils who lost their lives in a fire tragedy at Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri.

The exercise sheduled to commence on Thursday will seek to make a scietific conclusion on the cause of death in the Septemebr 5 incident and guide a criminal investigation that could see several individuals charged in court.

The exercise begins after the Government Chemists concluded collecting DNA samples for anaysis to guide the idetification of the deceased pupils.

DCI noted the fire consumed nineteen bodies beyond recognition hence the necessity for DNA anaysis. Two pupils died in hospital while undergoind treatment.

“Meanwhile the investigating team is working round the clock recording statements from persons of interest, marking significant progress in this inquiry. Independent reports from the several stakeholders will help in our investigations into the cause of the fire,” the agency said in a statement released Wednesdayu evening.

DCI will work with the Central Region Disaster Management Committee, fire safety experts, and officials from the County Government of Nyeri, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health, The Ministry of Interior and National Administration, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), State Department for Public Works, Department of Government Chemists, Kenya Power and Lighting Company, National Construction Authority, the Red Cross, and other stakeholders.

The directorate explained that the school had enrolled 330 students as boarders, comprising 166 females and 164 males.

DCI further indicated that eight boys had not reported back to school for the third term leaving the dormitory with 156 boys.

The agency said its investigation had summed the death toll at twenty-one, including two pupils who died while undergoing treatment. Another three remain admitted.

