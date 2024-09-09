Connect with us

Pwani University/FILE

County News

DCI agents in Kilifi arrest 2 suspects linked to murder of Pwani University student

The arrests followed a report filed at the Kilifi Police Station regarding a body discovered in Kilifi’s Kisumu Ndogo area.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 — Detectives in Kilifi arrested two suspects in relation to the death of a fourth-year student from Pwani University.

The arrests followed a report filed at the Kilifi Police Station regarding a body discovered in Kilifi’s Kisumu Ndogo area.

Upon receiving the report, the Kilifi Officer Commanding Station (OCS), alongside officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), visited the scene.

An initial examination of the victim’s body revealed visible physical injuries.

“The scene was processed and documented,” police stated in a report shared on Monday.

Police said the two suspects are assisting with investigations as detectives work to establish the circumstances surrounding the student’s death.

The body of the victim was moved to the Kilifi County Referral Hospital morgue, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

