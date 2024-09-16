Dagoretti High School closed indefinitely after students unrest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – Dagoretti High School has been closed indefinitely following student unrest where 11 injured in a fight after a basketball match.

Several students were admitted at different hospitals as a result of the melee that rocked the school last night.

Officials said the closure was meant to ensure safety of the students at large.

During the incident, the learners vandalized and damaged properties before the administration resolved to send them home.

More police officers were Monday deployed to the school following the fight between two groups of students at the institution.

The groups used sticks and stones to attack each other in the chaos.

Reports indicate that the students were playing basketball in the school when a dispute erupted between two students, a form one and form four.

This led to fighting between Sudanese students with Kenyan students.

As a result, 11 Sudanese students sustained minor injuries and were rushed to Garden Medical Clinic in stable condition.

Police said more chaos were reported on Sunday night which now turned religious.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

More police were deployed to the area to help quell the violence.

Tension remained high on Monday with more police officers deployed there.

Police said they are managing the issue with more deployments.

About The Author