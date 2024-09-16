Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Dagoretti High School closed indefinitely after students unrest

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – Dagoretti High School has been closed indefinitely following student unrest where 11 injured in a fight after a basketball match.

Several students were admitted at different hospitals as a result of the melee that rocked the school last night. 

Officials said the closure was meant to ensure safety of the students at large.

During the incident, the learners vandalized and damaged properties before the administration resolved to send them home.

More police officers were Monday deployed to the school following the fight between two groups of students at the institution.

The groups used sticks and stones to attack each other in the chaos.

Reports indicate that the students were playing basketball in the school when a dispute erupted between two students, a form one and form four.

This led to fighting between Sudanese students with Kenyan students.
As a result, 11 Sudanese students sustained minor injuries and were rushed to Garden Medical Clinic in stable condition.

Police said more chaos were reported on Sunday night which now turned religious.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

More police were deployed to the area to help quell the violence.

Tension remained high on Monday with more police officers deployed there.

Police said they are managing the issue with more deployments.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

ENERGY REFORMS

Success of empowering education system with solar energy

KISII, Kenya, Sep 16 – Communities in  semi-arid  Northern  Kenya, have embraced  use of off-grid solar solutions as the main source of  power,  contributing...

20 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Tension at Dagoretti High School after 11 injured in student fight

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – Tension is high at the Dagoretti High School in Nairobi after eleven students were injured in a fight over...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

What awaits MPs as they resume sittings tomorrow

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 16 – Full in-tray awaits Members of Parliament as they resume sittings tomorrow after a three-week recess including the reconstitution of...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi Hospital says operations uninterrupted despite impending doctors strike

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – Nairobi hospital says its operations are going on smoothly even as it dismissed reports of an impending strike by...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mt. Kenya Is Watching, Gachagua Says Amid Rising Political Tensions

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has cautioned critics of the Mt. Kenya region, warning them not to misinterpret the community’s...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula Urges Priority for IEBC Reconstitution as National Assembly Resumes

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 15 – As the National Assembly resumes on Tuesday after a month-long recess, Speaker Moses Wetangula is calling for the urgent...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Says First Recruitment for Kenyans to Work in Germany on Sep 27

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 15 – President William Ruto has announced that the first recruitment of Kenyans for skilled labour migration to Germany will take...

24 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kalonzo Calls for Immediate Halt to JKIA Takeover Deal with Adani

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 15-Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has joined the opposition against the proposed takeover of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Adani Holding...

1 day ago