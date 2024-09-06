CS Muturi presides over inaugural SRC, IPOA, CAJ, NGEC selection panel meeting

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya, Sep 6 – Selection panels set to oversee the nomination of candidates for key constitutional commissions today set the ball rolling on their task in a meeting presided by Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi.

The selection panels were tasked with nominating candidates for key constitutional commissions, including the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC), and the Commission on Administrative Justice (CAJ).

CS Muturi expressed his gratitude to His Excellency the President for the timely appointment of the Selection Panels, emphasizing the importance of ensuring a seamless transition in these crucial commissions.

“The Constitution establishes these Commissions with the objective to protect the sovereignty of the people, ensure that all State organs observe democratic values, and promote constitutionalism,” said Muturi.

The Public Service and Human Development congratulated the appointed panel members, recognizing the trust and confidence placed in them by the government.

“You have a noble responsibility to nominate the most qualified and competent candidates for these roles. Kenyans are looking to you to deliver on this mandate with integrity, objectivity, and professionalism,” the Former Attorney General said.

The Cabinet Secretary further urged the panel members to adhere strictly to constitutional provisions, relevant laws, and the prescribed timelines during the recruitment process.

He highlighted the significance of Chapter Six on Leadership and Integrity, as well as Articles 10 and 232 of the Constitution, as key guiding principles in their work.

CS Muturi assured the Selection Panels of his Ministry’s full support, including the provision of secretariat services and other logistical needs, to ensure the successful completion of their assignment.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“This is a critical national exercise that demands your commitment and dedication. I am confident that you have all it takes to successfully undertake this assignment. I wish you God’s blessings as you embark on this important task,” he concluded.

The selection panel will ensure a smooth transition process as State Officers appointed to serve in the four constitutional commissions and offices for a period of six years come to an end.

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) selection panel shall consist of 8 members including Joshua Wambua ,Patrick Mtange,Monica Sifuna,Quresha Abdullahi,Amos Gathecha,Mary Kimonye,Lawrence Kibet and Samuel Kaumba.

Those appointed in the Commission on Administrative Justice (CAJ) selection panel include Edwin Makori, Jena Jalenga, Jasper Mbiuki, Suzan Chelagat, Patrick Wamoto, and Joan Machayo.

The 8 members of the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) selection panel are Florence Nyole,Timothy Odongo, Lerina Kariringah, Linda Musumba ,Janet Kung’u, Maimuna Mwaidau, Rueben Chirchir, and Mary Mwiandi.

Arthur Osiya,Justice Msagha Mbogholi ,Joyce Nyabuti ,Monica Wanjiru ,Raymond Nyeris and Caroline Naikena were also handpicked to govern the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPΟΑ) selection panel.

About The Author