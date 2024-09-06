Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Muturi presides over inaugural SRC, IPOA, CAJ, NGEC selection panel meeting

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Sep 6 – Selection panels set to oversee the nomination of candidates for key constitutional commissions today set the ball rolling on their task in a meeting presided by Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi.

The selection panels were tasked with nominating candidates for key constitutional commissions, including the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC), and the Commission on Administrative Justice (CAJ).

CS Muturi expressed his gratitude to His Excellency the President for the timely appointment of the Selection Panels, emphasizing the importance of ensuring a seamless transition in these crucial commissions.

“The Constitution establishes these Commissions with the objective to protect the sovereignty of the people, ensure that all State organs observe democratic values, and promote constitutionalism,” said Muturi.

The Public Service and Human Development congratulated the appointed panel members, recognizing the trust and confidence placed in them by the government.

 “You have a noble responsibility to nominate the most qualified and competent candidates for these roles. Kenyans are looking to you to deliver on this mandate with integrity, objectivity, and professionalism,” the Former Attorney General said.

The Cabinet Secretary further urged the panel members to adhere strictly to constitutional provisions, relevant laws, and the prescribed timelines during the recruitment process.

 He highlighted the significance of Chapter Six on Leadership and Integrity, as well as Articles 10 and 232 of the Constitution, as key guiding principles in their work.

CS Muturi assured the Selection Panels of his Ministry’s full support, including the provision of secretariat services and other logistical needs, to ensure the successful completion of their assignment.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“This is a critical national exercise that demands your commitment and dedication. I am confident that you have all it takes to successfully undertake this assignment. I wish you God’s blessings as you embark on this important task,” he concluded.

The selection panel will ensure a smooth transition process as State Officers appointed to serve in the four constitutional commissions and offices for a period of six years come to an end.

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) selection panel shall consist of 8 members including Joshua Wambua ,Patrick Mtange,Monica Sifuna,Quresha Abdullahi,Amos Gathecha,Mary Kimonye,Lawrence Kibet and Samuel Kaumba.

 Those appointed in the Commission on Administrative Justice (CAJ) selection panel include Edwin Makori, Jena Jalenga, Jasper Mbiuki, Suzan Chelagat, Patrick Wamoto, and Joan Machayo.

The 8 members of the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) selection panel are Florence Nyole,Timothy Odongo, Lerina Kariringah, Linda Musumba ,Janet Kung’u, Maimuna Mwaidau, Rueben Chirchir, and Mary Mwiandi.

Arthur Osiya,Justice Msagha Mbogholi ,Joyce Nyabuti ,Monica Wanjiru ,Raymond Nyeris and Caroline Naikena were also handpicked to govern the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPΟΑ) selection panel.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt dispatches food, medical supplies to Nyeri’s Hillside Academy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – The government has dispatched aid to Nyeri’s Hillside Academy where 17 students lost their lives while some are still...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyan Leaders mourn 17 pupils lost in an inferno in Nyeri

NAIROBI Kenya, Sep 6 – A number of Leaders have condoled with the families of the 17 students who were killed in a dormitory...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Kipsang: Multi-agency team leads probe into Hillside Academy fire

17 students lost their lives while some are still missing following the incident where a tragic fire ravaged their dormitory.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Heartache: Hillside Academy community united in grief after fire tragedy

NYERI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Tears flowed freely as parents teachers and the community struggled to come to terms with the death of 17...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CRA,COG oppose slashing of counties equitable share

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – The Commission of Revenue Allocation (CRA) says there is no justification to reduce the equitable share for devolved units...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Fifth mpox case detected in woman with no travel history

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa, her spouse was the fourth confirmed case.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Gachagua: Govt ready to engage Macadamia processors on better returns to farmers  

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 -The Government is ready to engage macadamia processors and exporters if they are ready to offer farmers better pay, Deputy...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi’s Mukuru Kwa Njenga Hospital Unveils First Public Dental Unit in Embakasi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Mukuru Kwa Njenga level 4 Hospital has marked a new dawn after it opened its doors to the first...

6 hours ago
Advertisement