CS Mutua says 6pc wage increase to be effected before end of year

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 3 – Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has reassured workers that the proposed 6 percent minimum wage increase will be implemented before the end of the year.

Addressing concerns about the timeline, Mutua announced that workers could start seeing the increase reflected in their payslips as early as October.

Mutua made the remarks following discussions with key stakeholders, including the Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE), represented by President Gilda Odera and Executive Director Jackline Mugo in his office Tuesday.

During the talks, Mutua committed to fast-tracking the gazettement of several crucial councils necessary for the wage increment’s implementation.

These bodies include the Wages Council, Seafarers Council, Agricultural Workers Council, and Private Security Guards Council.

“The economy can’t grow if the private sector is not growing. If the private sector shrinks, then no jobs are created,” he stated.

He called on employers to adhere to best practices and ensure fairness for employees, highlighting the importance of occupational health.

Mutua also expressed his intention to visit various workplaces to personally assess the treatment of workers.

The Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) pledged its full support to Dr. Mutua’s efforts to maintain harmony in the labour sector.

FKE President Gilda Odera stated that the federation is ready to offer technical support to the government in resolving labour issues as they arise.

FKE, representing 70% of employers in Kenya, plays a critical role in shaping the country’s labour policies.

Looking forward, Mutua announced that the tripartite partners—comprising the government, FKE, and the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU)—will hold quarterly meetings to review the state of labour in Kenya.

These discussions aim to ensure ongoing dialogue and cooperation among all stakeholders to address emerging challenges in the labour sector.

Accompanying Dr. Mutua during the discussions was Shadrack Mwadime, the Principal Secretary for Labour.

