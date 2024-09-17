Connect with us

CS Mutua announces new unit to tackle workplace sexual harassment

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17 – Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has announced the establishment of a new unit within his ministry dedicated to addressing issues of sexual harassment in the workplace.

Speaking at the University of Nairobi during the annual symposium of the Employment and Labour Relations Court, Mutua emphasized that this unit will provide a platform for victims of sexual harassment who feel their concerns have not been adequately addressed.

The symposium, which focused on the theme “The Role of the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Fostering the Right to a World of Work Free from Violence and Harassment, Including Gender-Based Violence and Harassment,” provided an apt setting for the announcement.

Mutua underscored the government’s commitment to ensuring safe and fair workplaces, stating that this unit would play a crucial role in supporting victims and enforcing justice.

He also pledged to push for the ratification of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention 190, which focuses on the protection of workers against violence and harassment.

He stressed that his ministry is dedicated to establishing systems that promote fairness for both employees and employers.

“It’s important that employers provide safe working environments, but conversely, workers must also ensure they are productive,” he noted. “Employees are not slaves to be treated inhumanely, and in the same breath, employers are not aid missionaries.”

The CS called for fairness and prudence in the decisions rendered by the labour court, highlighting the significant impact of these rulings on economic growth and investor confidence.

He urged the court to maintain impartiality in all its judgments, advocating for respect in the workplace irrespective of gender, disability, or position.

Mutua also spoke against romantic relationships in the workplace, particularly those involving power imbalances, such as relationships between superiors and their subordinates.

He emphasized the need for alternative dispute resolution methods to be enhanced to allow the courts to handle more pressing and complex cases.

During the symposium, Mutua joined Chief Justice Martha Koome in launching several key initiatives, including the Conciliation Training of Trainers Manual, the Registry Operations Manual, and the Employment and Relations Court Procedure Rules 2024.

These resources are aimed at strengthening the court’s capacity to handle employment-related disputes and fostering a fairer working environment across the country.

