CS Moe hands over modern Nairobi offices to EALA MPs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 24 – East African Community (EAC), the ASALs and Regional Development Cabinet Secretary Mrs. Beatrice Moe today handed over new and modern Nairobi offices to Kenya’s nine East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) members.

The offices hosting the MPs and their staff at the Hazina Trade Centre in Nairobi’s Central Business District also provide parking space for their cars.

During the handing over ceremony today, Mrs. Moe said EALA MPs were important agents of the Kenya Kwanza Bottom-Up Economic Agenda that pegs the Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises (MSMEs) with foreign policy and regional integration as important enablers in addressing economic challenges facing the country.

“It therefore calls for implementing existing policies and programmes with support of the EALA (Kenya Chapter) Members safeguarding Kenya’s national Interests in the region,” she said.

The CS congratulated the EALA (Kenya) Chapter members for their tremendous contributions towards the development and finalization of various bills that have been brought to the floor of the Assembly for the benefit of Kenya and the entire EAC.

She cited other important areas as oversighting the performance and functioning of the Regional Police Centres of Excellence and Security Agencies Cooperation in tackling cross border crime within the EAC region.

Others ongoing activities include the oversight activity to assess the progress made by partner states in the elimination of non- tariff barriers in the EAC and the management of wildlife by the EAC partner states.

Mrs. Moe urged the EALA MPs to passionately protect the interests and welfare of Kenya while at the same time championing for the greater socio-economic and political integration of the East African Community.

She also asked them to develop and lobby for the enaction of the appropriate legislation with benefits and sanctions to ensure that all member states fully meet their obligations to the EAC.

Noting that the new office facilities will motivate and improve service delivery, the Principal Secretary for East African Community Mr. Abdi Dubat noted that it was the first time Kenya’s EALA Representatives were getting modern office facilities as those handed over to them today.

The Chairman of the Kenya Chapter of EALA Mr. Hassan Omar noted that in spite of their varied political alignments, EALA MPs had melted down into one team to champion for EAC integration process and to represent the best interests of Kenya in the regional assembly.

He said Kenya was providing significant leadership to EALA through prompt and full remission of its financial obligations and her MPs’ dedication, expertise and unrivalled quality performance in various committees and at the floor of the assembly.

Other EALA MPs present during the handing over exercise included Maina Mwangi, Kanini Kega, Kennedy Musyoka, Zipporah Kering and Iman Falhada Deko.

The ceremony was also attended by high-ranking officials from the Ministry of East African Community, the ASALs and Regional Development.

