CS Kindiki urges leaders to refrain from politicization of development projects

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has called on leaders across the country to refrain from politicizing development projects, emphasizing the need for a focus on service delivery.

Kindiki, who has recently been at the center of Mt. Kenya political debates, reiterated his commitment to his role in ensuring national security and supporting the government’s development agenda.

He urged leaders to prioritize serving the people and stated that “the time for politics will come.”

“I am a security sector person. My work is to simply ensure every citizen is safe and secure, all National Government activities are being carried out as required. Anything else is secondary. Time for politics will come and you the citizens, will have an opportunity to make a decision,” he said.

The Interior CS made these remarks after commissioning the newly constructed Kihara Police Station and inspecting progress on the Ksh. 70 million Kiambaa Vocational Training College, Karuri Campus.

He was accompanied by Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Davis Chirchir.

Kindiki highlighted the government’s commitment to fast-tracking development projects across the country, in line with its goal to accelerate national transformation and improve the quality of life for all Kenyans.

He assured the public that the government is working to complete all stalled projects, especially road infrastructure, without delays.

“Contractors will not leave the project sites until the work is fully completed,” Kindiki affirmed, adding that the government is keen on ensuring accountability and value for money in all its development programs.

The CS also directed contractors to engage local communities in the construction process to provide employment opportunities and boost local economies.

Kindiki issued a stern warning against any corruption in the hiring process at construction sites.

“The government will not tolerate corruption in the awarding of job opportunities. Local leaders and national government officers must ensure that the government’s investments in these projects are properly utilized,” he emphasized.

He also noted that the government has deployed officers across the country to monitor the progress of development projects and encouraged citizens to report any irregularities.

 “Should you as citizens notice any monkey business, do not hesitate to inform our administrators so that they can take corrective measures,” he said.

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

