CS Kindiki meets top police chiefs on implementation of police reforms

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 3 – Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Kithure Kindiki has reiterated the government’s commitment to fully implement proposed police reforms.

The recommendations, presented to President William Ruto by the task force led by former Chief Justice David Maraga in November 2023, seeks to enhance the welfare of the country’s security personnel.

CS Kindiki said Tuesday after meeting with top police chiefs at his Harambee House office in Nairobi, that the country’s security preparedness is dependent on adequate government support.

He assured that the government is committed to providing the necessary resources to enable the National Police Service (NPS) to effectively execute its mandate.

“The National Police Service (NPS) continues to play a crucial role in maintaining law and order, enforcing the law, and investigating crimes to ensure the country’s security, stability, and the rule of law,” Kindiki said.

He also pledged to collaborate with Kenyans to build public trust in the NPS and other organs that make the country’s security infrastructure.

The meeting was attended by Acting Inspector-General of the NPS Gilbert Masengeli, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Kenya Police Service (KPS) Eliud Lang’at, and Director of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin.

This meeting follows the recent gazetting of members for the Technical Committee tasked with overseeing the implementation of the security reforms recommended by the Maraga-led task force.

The Technical Committee on the Review and Development of Legislative and Policy Reforms for the NPS and the National Youth Service (NYS) will be chaired by Kepha Onyiso, with Musita Anyangu serving as his deputy. Charles Otieno has been appointed as the Technical Advisor to the committee.

“IT IS notified for general information of the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration has appointed the Technical Committee on review and development of legislative and policy reforms for the National Police Service and National Youth Service (hereafter referred to as “Technical Committee),” read the gazette notice in part.

The committee includes Marion Muriithi, Seth Masese, Seko Brenda, Olivia Simiyu, and Buhere Jay Sikuku from the Office of the Attorney General, as well as James Nombi and Susan Kamau from the Kenya Law Reform Commission.

Maurice Okoth, Rogers Marindi, and Dickson Magosti from the Internal Security Office are also part of the team. Joint Secretaries of the committee are Peter Karanjah, Charles Ismail Otieno, and Judith Chebet Koech from the National Police Service Commission (NPSC). Additionally, Festus Kinoti (Independent Policing Oversight Authority), William Kailo Munyoki (Government Chemist), Nicolas Makokha (National Youth Service), and Humphrey Young (State Department for Correctional Services) will serve as Joint Secretaries.

The committee’s terms of reference include analyzing policy and legislative reforms as proposed in the Report of the National Taskforce on Improvement of the Terms and Conditions of Service and other Reforms for Members of the NPS and NYS.

They are also tasked with reviewing and providing legal advice on reform proposals, drafting various Bills for submission to the Attorney General, and formulating policy proposals.

